*HBO is about to double down on its relationship with “Insecure” co-creator and star Issa Rae.

With a third season of the acclaimed comedy on deck, the Golden Globe nominee is currently developing a drama series with the cabler set in Los Angeles in the early and turbulent 1990s, reports Deadline.com. The as-yet-untitled project will follow an African-American family dealing with the events of the time.

Bridging those later Reagan Era and early Clinton years, the drama will center on the marriage of Sheryl and Jackson, with the former an envelope bounds-pushing real estate agent and the latter a conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit. The potential series will also feature the couples’ teen daughter and son, Ebony and Les.

National Book Award finalist and The Turner House author Angela Flournoy will write and executive produce, along with executive produce Rae.

“I’m so thrilled to be working with Angela,” Rae told Deadline. “I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO,” the actor added of the 2015 first-time novel from the NAACP Image Award nominee who was also shortlisted for the PEN/Robert W. Bingham Prize.

Along with Rae and Flournoy, Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry at 3 Arts and Montrel McKay at Apex Content Ventures will executive produce as well.