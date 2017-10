BHL This Week – Join Courtney Stewart , Derrial Christon, Jesse Janedy, as they recall the top stories of the week on This Week for October 28, 2017.

Stories include: Issa Rae’s new HBO series, flying while black on American Airlines, NAACP’s warning for African Americans and flying, UPenn professor under fire for not letting white people speak and white women hold playdates for ethnic kids in neighborhood & more!

