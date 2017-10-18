Ja Rule performs onstage at the City Harvest's 23rd Annual Evening Of Practical Magic at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

*Rapper Ja Rule plans to fight a multiple lawsuits against him over the Fyre Festival fiasco by claiming he, too, was bamboozled by his ex-partner.

Billy McFarland ran the show,” Thomas Herndon, a lawyer for the Queens-born rapper, told Manhattan federal Judge Kevin Castel, according to Page Six.

“My client got wrapped up in this unintentionally,” Herndon said of his client, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins. “His ideas got hijacked by McFarland.”

Herndon spoke at a hearing over a proposed class action lawsuit of irate concertgoers who say Ja Rule and McFarland ripped them off by selling tickets to a luxury music festival in the Bahamas that they billed as taking place on a private island with “fully furnished” living quarters, but ended up serving cold cheese sandwiches and forcing guests to live in tents.

McFarland, who was charged criminally for defrauding investors, did not attend Tuesday’s hearing and was not represented by a lawyer, Page Six reports.





