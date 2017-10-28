*Jamie Foxx appeared on First Take Thursday and stunned sports fans when he delivered an impression of host Stephen A. Smith. In a hilarious segment, viewers got to imagine a scenario in which there are to Smiths.

In the sketch, Foxx appears as the sports commentator’s twin brother — “Cleveland A. Smith,” and the moment between the two Smiths makes for a humorous back-and-forth.

“Had we not been twins, I would have more hair,” Cleveland says — pointing to his receding hairline. “You took half my hair!”

Peep the segment via the clip above.

For the first time in its 64-year history, Playboy will a fully-nude pictorial of the first transgender playmate to be featured on the cover of the magazine.

Ines Rau — a 26-year-old French-born fashion model — is Miss November 2017. In an interview with Playboy, Rau says “It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself.”

“You know, you should just be who you are. It’s a salvation to speak the truth about yourself, whether it’s your gender, sexuality, whatever. The people who reject you aren’t worth it.”

Cooper Hefner, a top executive at the magazine, said the decision to feature a transgender playmate reflects its founding mission of embracing changing attitudes about sex.

Selecting Ms. Rau “very much speaks to the brand’s philosophy,” said Mr. Hefner, 26, Playboy’s chief creative officer. “It’s the right thing to do. We’re at a moment where gender roles are evolving.”

Rau actually has a history with Playboy. She was featured in a pictorial three years ago when she first began her career.