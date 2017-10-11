*Who knew Ciara and Janet Jackson were friends, let alone knew each other at all.
Their friendship was revealed Tuesday when Ciara posted a pic of herself with Miss Jackson and their kids at Disneyland, the happiest place on earth.
Ciara brought her son Future Zahir and Jackson brought her boy, Eissa Al Mana.
In one snap, Ciara poses alongside a smiling Janet sporting dark shades.
The caption read: “Love You @JanetJackson #FunTimes.”
There was no pic of Janet’s son or Ciara’s 6-month-old daughter, Sienna, with husband Russell Wilson (fans have yet to see Sienna’s face at all), but Ciara did film a video of she and Future riding a rollercoaster together.
“This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!!” she wrote.
