*Who knew Ciara and Janet Jackson were friends, let alone knew each other at all.

Their friendship was revealed Tuesday when Ciara posted a pic of herself with Miss Jackson and their kids at Disneyland, the happiest place on earth.

Ciara brought her son Future Zahir and Jackson brought her boy, Eissa Al Mana.

In one snap, Ciara poses alongside a smiling Janet sporting dark shades.

The caption read: “Love You @JanetJackson #FunTimes.”

Love You @JanetJackson❤️ #FunTimes A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

There was no pic of Janet’s son or Ciara’s 6-month-old daughter, Sienna, with husband Russell Wilson (fans have yet to see Sienna’s face at all), but Ciara did film a video of she and Future riding a rollercoaster together.

“This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!!” she wrote.

Watch below:

This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!! 🙌🏽❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

