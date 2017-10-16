*Police believe that the recent home burglary of Jason Derulo was less of a random crime and more of a planned-out, inside job, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources say the suspects pried a door open to get into Derulo’s home last month and went directly to his safe. They reportedly knocked it around until it opened, and eventually took off with the bounty inside, all while one of Derulo’s employees slept in the house.

Police say about $600,000 in jewelry and about $80,000 in cash were stolen.

TMZ points out that the employee who slept through the whole burglary was located far away from the smashed safe, as Derulo’s home is huge.

Still, police suspect it was an inside job.