*Jay Z has spoken out against the racist remarks of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair — in which he likened allowing players to protest the national anthem to “inmates running the prison.”

According to The New York Times, during the first concert of his ‘4:44’ Tour in Anaheim, California, Jay Z hit back at McNair, saying “that’s how players feel about you,” referring back to the Texans owner.

“That’s how they look at you,” Jay-Z said. “That’s exactly how they feel about you.”

Peep video of the moment below:

Jay Z addressing McNair’s Inmates running the prison comment. pic.twitter.com/8x2vmeZmh4 — Robert Littal (@BSO) October 28, 2017

If you have tuned into Steve Harvey’s new daytime talk show then you’ve witnessed the matching game he plays called “Harvey’s Hundreds,” in which an audience member has a chance to pocket up to $100 per match.

On a recent episode, it was “Harvey’s Thousands” as he helped a woman from St. Thomas, an island hit by both Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

Harvey upped the ante, and the lucky lady had the chance to walk away with up to $1,000 per match.

Watch the clip above.