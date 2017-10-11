*Jay-Z is said to be interested in taking over Harvey Weinstein’s interest in The Weinstein Company after its namesake was fired amid a multitude of sexual harassment allegations spanning three decades.

According to TMZ, multiple sources connected to Jay say he and several other investors, including a famous movie producer and a billionaire, are currently in talks over purchasing Weinstein’s 23% interest in the company.

Jay and Harvey’s TWC teamed for the critically acclaimed six-part documentary series “The Kalief Browder Story” that aired last October on Spike. The rap mogul also has a Trayvon Martin miniseries slated for production and a first-look film deal with the company.

TMZ’s sources say Jay wants his relationship with the company to continue and grow, and since Harvey is out he’s looking at acquiring a substantial equity stake in the company.

