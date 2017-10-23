*Tidal X: Brooklyn, the third annual charity concert from the Jay-Z-owned streaming platform, raised $3.7 million to support victims of recent natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico, reports Variety.

Funds will be distributed among organizations including Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Miami Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity in Puerto Rico, and more.

The six-hour-plus-long concert took place Tuesday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and featured Jay-Z, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Fifth Harmony, Daddy Yankee, Kaskade, Cardi B and dozens more.

Presenting sponsor Barcardi committed $1.3 million specifically to the concert; additional underwriting sponsors included Monster, Decode Cannabis and Jetlux. Fans can watch the concert and continue to participate in fundraising efforts here: TIDAL.com/Relive-Brooklyn

To date Tidal has sent four planes carrying more than 500,000 pounds of water, tarp, solar lamps, diapers, food baby wipes, shoes and more to Puerto Rico.

The concert’s lineup also included Chris Brown, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Luis Fonsi, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Fifth Harmony, Joey Bada$$, Willow Smith, Belly, Jadakiss, Iggy Azalea, David Bisbal, Christian Nodal, Donnie McClurkin, Jessie Reyez, Mack Wilds, Machel Montano, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Mr. Eazi, Charly Black, Justine Skye, Princess Nokia, Tee Grizzley, Rapsody, Kranium, Chloe x Halle, Cipha Sounds, Victory and more. It was hosted by Angie Martinez with special appearances by Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda.