Things got downright crazy and violent at Jay-Z‘s Tidal X charity event on Tuesday.

Two individuals ended up getting thrown out of the event that went down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the wake of an alleged assault that left a bodyguard injured.

“A complaint report for an assault was made inside 620 Atlantic Avenue last night. Security ejected 2 people from the stadium when one of them punched the security guard causing a laceration to his forehead,” NYPD told The Blast. “That suspect fled on foot. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital by EMS in stable condition.”

The unidentified security guard was at the top of a stairwell trying to eject the two concertgoers when he was punched in the head with a closed fist.

When the suspect is located, he will be arrested and charged with assault, the NYPD says.

As far as the charity event itself, it raised money for survivors of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria, and the Mexico earthquakes.

“After seeing the terrible devastation in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands firsthand, it is clear that those affected by these natural disasters need our help more than ever,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We in New York are putting the full weight of our resources behind recovery efforts, and I am grateful to Tidal X: Brooklyn and its sponsors for joining us and helping to deliver much-needed goods to people in desperate need.”

Artists who performed include Jay-Z, of course; Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, A$AP Ferg, and Vic Mensa.

If you’re wondering about Beyoncé, yes she was there and as you can see in the pic above, she showed out on the red carpet, but did not perform.