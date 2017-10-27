*(Nashville, TN) – Jelama Media Group would like to acknowledge the passing of friend, brother, and amazing contributor to the Gospel music industry – Mr. Shea Norman.

Most recently featured on the sophomore album from the Tennessee 4th Mass Choir (Memphis, TN), Mr. Norman was a sure talent that will be missed not only within the industry, but within the hearts of the vast number impacted by his many gifts.

The album’s Producer, Evangelist Barbara Jackson-Sago is quoted saying:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and brother, Shae Norman. His unique ability to express his love for God through the smooth, rich sounds of his amazing voice was just breath taking. Many thanks to him for lending the Tennessee 4th Mass Choir his talent on their album’s song “The Report.” I say to the entire Norman Family: May the God of all comfort be your strength and may He give you His peace.”

Leader of the Tennessee 4th Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ and the album’s executive producer, Bishop Jerry L. Maynard adds:

“We render our deepest sympathy to those impacted by the lives of Shea Norman. It is a privilege to have the project blessed by his talent and touch. May God continue to strengthen you during this time; we are praying for you all.”

Jelama Media Group uplifts the family and friends of Mr. Norman in this period of bereavement.