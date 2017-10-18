*Jemele Hill’s two-week suspension remains a hot topic for many, and while her timeout is scheduled to end on Oct. 23, Richard Deitsch wrote Sunday for Sports Illustrated. “The likelihood is she will come to work that day in Bristol, CT. and continue to co-anchor the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter for the foreseeable future.

“But I believe her tenure as a SportsCenter anchor is effectively over. I also think her time as an ESPN employee is down to months rather than years. Hill cannot feel that she has management’s unwavering support given the events of the last month — and ESPN management clearly has limits to the speech it will allow from front-facing talent on social media, and particularly those representing the SportsCenter brand.

“Then there is the show itself, dubbed SC6. What Hill and co-host Michael Smith envisioned, what made their chemistry honest and unique on the ESPN2 show His and Hers and their podcasts together, is being slowly chopped away by the addition of segments you see on traditional SportsCenter shows. . . .”

Jemele Hill was suspended by ESPN for TELLING THE TRUTH. Rose McGowan was suspended by Twitter for TELLING THE TRUTH. Notice a pattern? pic.twitter.com/tt3WoRxH7l — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) October 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Hill received more support from her circle of friends.

“It’s not every day that one of my best friends is bullied on Twitter — by name — by the leader of the free world,” Suzette Hackney wrote Friday in the Indianapolis Star.

“Yet this week, President Donald Trump called out ‘SportsCenter’ co-host Jemele Hill as the reason ESPN ratings have ‘tanked.’

“Jemele and I have been friends since college and we spent a chunk of our professional careers as colleagues at the Detroit Free Press. She is a sister to me. She has a tremendous heart, is generous to a fault and is so funny that I often have to silence her to give my aching belly a break from laughing.

“But to many, including the president, she’s become a target. She’s America’s Most Wanted. All because she’s had the nerve to speak up for social and racial justice and speak out against police brutality. All because she hasn’t condemned NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem. All because she’s offered uncomfortable context to discussions about the intersection of race, sports and culture.

“And frankly, all because she’s an African-American woman. . . .”