*On the heels of her successful NBC competition series “World Of Dance,” executive produced and headlined by Jennifer Lopez, the network and the “Shades Of Blue” star are reteaming for another dance-themed show.

According to Deadline, NBC is developing “A Step Away,” which follows a ragtag group of misfits who find their own empowerment by joining a dance troupe. The show celebrates the second act in all of us.

The comedy hails from Lopez and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas’ Nuyorican Productions, David Holden, creator of the hit Freeform comedy series “Young & Hungry,” and Universal Television where Nuyorican is based with a first-look deal.

Under its deal with UTV, Nuyorican also has U.S./Mexico legal dramedy “Rosarito Beach” set at CBS. Additionally, the company produces the Lopez-starring NBC/Uni TV cop drama series “Shades of Blue.”

On the feature side, Lopez just started filming “Second Act” for STX, which she also is producing with Goldsmith-Thomas.