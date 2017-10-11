*Jennifer Lopez is joining her current man Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony for an NBC benefit concert to raise money for disaster relief in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The three-hour concert, titled “One Voice: Somos Live,” will be simulcast on Telemundo and Univision beginning Saturday (Oct. 14) at 8 p.m. ET, with NBC joining in on the third hour at 10 p.m. ET. This marks the first time the two Spanish-language networks will simulcast the same programming. More stations will be announced shortly.

Anthony will perform live from Miami, while Lopez and Rodriguez will host the Los Angeles portion of the concert.

Other confirmed performers include Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Andra Day, Stevie Wonder, Ciara, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Vin Diesel, Tyler Perry, Zoe Saldana, Jada Pinkett Smith, Maxwell and Jesse Williams.

Others confirmed to attend include Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Daddy Yankee, Magic!, Camila, Gente de Zona, Julia Michaels, Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Christina Aguilera, Chainsmokers, Bethenny Frankel, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Debra Messing, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Sofia Vergara, Jimmy Smits and Alejandro Sanz.

“One Voice: Somos Live” will provide food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by the recent natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean. Funds raised from the concert, which will also serve as a telethon, will benefit Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.

Last month, the Big Four broadcast networks simulcast a similar concert/telethon for the Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey benefit, which raised more than $44 million for hurricane relief efforts.

This is Lopez’s latest collaboration with NBC, also including her starring role on cop drama Shades of Blue, her dance competition series World of Dance and her upcoming role in the network’s Bye Bye Birdie Live broadcast.

