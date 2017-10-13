*Before heading on tour with Lana Del Rey at the start of 2018, Jhené Aiko will headline her own 14-city jaunt in support of her latest album “Trip,” along with an all-female supporting cast, reports Billboard.

The freshly-tatted songstress recruited Willow Smith as the special guest for the tour. R&B duo St. Beauty, as well as rapper Kodie Shane and DJ Kitty Cash, will also hit the road with Aiko for a few dates.

The trek launches in November and will make stops in Detroit, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles before the singer flies solo to Honolulu, Hawaii for the final bow.

After taking a break for a month, Aiko will head back on the road to support Rey for her upcoming LA to the Moon Tour, which will kick off on Jan. 5 and will also end in Honolulu at the end of February.

Aiko’s recently released “Trip” made its debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 5, featuring guest spots from boyfriend Big Sean, Brandy, Swae Lee and more.

Tickets for the tour went on sale today (Oct. 13) at 10 am.

Jhene Aiko’s Trip Tour dates

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theatre

11/19 – Toronto, Canada @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/21 – Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver

11/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/26 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/27 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/06 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/07 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/08 Vancouver, Canada @ Vogue Theatre

11/10 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo by Microsoft

11/27 Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

