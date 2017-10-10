*Jhené Aiko wasted little time professing her devotion to boyfriend Big Sean once the ink was dry on her divorce.

One week after her split from ex-husband Dot da Genius was finalized, the 29-year-old singer got a colorful portrait of her rapper bae’s face tatted on the back of her arm.

On Monday, Los Angeles-based celebrity tattoo artist Miryam “The Witchdoctor” Lumpini shared several photos of Aiko’s new ink to Instagram, writing, “Art is love.”

“Thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment,” she added to the post’s caption.

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment. A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Aiko’s new tat — which shows Sean in a bowtie and tuxedo jacket — comes about a year after the pair made it Instagram official with a selfie in Oct. 2016.

The two are professional parters as well, performing as a duo under the moniker Twenty88. Their self-titled debut album dropped on April 1, 2016 featuring guest appearances from K-Ci & JoJo and recording artist/producer Detail.

Aiko gushed to Billboard about Big Sean in September, calling him “the love of my life.”

“When I met Sean, if you looked in the dictionary for Jhené Aiko, it would be a picture of Sean. Basically, he is my type, but he knows,” she said — adding that the two built a friendship for years before they started dating.

“We were friends, it was never, nothing disrespectful ever happened between me and Sean,” she explained. “…We were forced to really, really get to know each other on a friendship level… And obviously we worked together as well throughout our relationship. We did songs together. And then it just came to a point where it was like, ‘I’m single, you’re single, we love each other.’ We actually already loved each other as people and then it was like, ‘Okay, let’s just, you know, be together.’ So it was different because of that friendship. That comes first, we’re friends before anything. We can bicker like a friendship.”

