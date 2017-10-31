*White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has pretty much kept out of the public eye since his surprise appearance at a White House press briefing, in which he famously mischaracterized a speech given by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson to disparage her.

Appearing on the debut of Laura Ingraham’s Fox News Show Monday night, Kelly was asked if he owes Rep. Wilson an apology for calling her an “empty barrel” by falsely claiming that she once bragged about raising funds for an FBI building named after two slain agents.

Ingraham noted that clips of that dedication that surfaced after his speech showed that Rep. Wilson did not brag about getting funding, though, she hastened to add, Wilson “certainly used the word ‘I’ a lot.”

Kelly wasn’t backing down, claiming Wilson did more talking before and after the formal ceremony. “It was a package deal,” he said, adding, “I don’t want to get into it.”

“Do you feel like you have something to apologize for?” Ingraham asked.

“No. Never,” Kelly shot back. “I’ll apologize if I need to. But for something like that, absolutely not. I stand by my comments.”

