*2017 has been an amazing year for singer, trumpeter, songwriter and producer Johnny Britt. Britt Scored big in the motion picture industry having been involved with 5 of the biggest films of the year.

They are Oscar Winning Movies La La Land, Hidden Figures along with Dunkirk, Sandy Wexler and Marshall.

Having had a busy touring schedule this year with appearances in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Omaha, Phoenix and more Britt is rapping up the year bringing his “Marvin Meets Miles” show to the London Jazz Festival November 17th at The Hideaway in the U.K. Britt will be performing songs from his “Marvin Meets Miles” Vol. 1 Project, while giving his U.K. fans a touch of Impromp2 from back in the day … along with his new Christmas album.

Britt is releasing his first ever a brand new Christmas album entitled “Christmas Time Of The Year” which features the hit single “Christmas Is Here Tonight.” All of the original songs on this new project were written, performed and produced by Britt with the exception of the Donnie Hathaway classic “This Christmas” which feature Britt’s 19 year old son Joshua on piano. The songs on the new Christmas album are 1. Christmas Is Here Tonight 2. Christmas Without Your Love 3. To You A Merry Christmas 4. Christmas Time With You 5. Christmas Time Of The Year 6. Merry Christmas Merry Christmas 7. Grown Up Christmas With You 8. This Christmas. Make sure that you check out the exclusive one of one interview with journalist Mike Terry on the making of “Marvin Meets Miles.” If you love R&B/ Jazz “Christmas Time Of The Year” is the holiday album for you. You can download the entire album for FREE at https://johnnybritt.bandcamp.com/album/christmas-time-of-the-year (press buy now) enter your own price or no price at all also https://noisetrade.com/johnnybritt/christmas-time-of-the-year.

You can also pre order the album on itunes and all other digital music outlets. The official release date is November 3rd. Britt will be closing out the year at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California Wednesday December 20th www.catalinajazzclub.com

Connect with Johnny Britt:

www.johnnybritt.com

www.facebook/johnnybritt.com

www.twitter/johnnybritt.com

www.instagram/johnnybritt.com