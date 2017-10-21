*Deion Sander’s has reportedly lost his court battle with his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders. You recall how the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback hit her with a defamation lawsuit back in 2015 over claims that he abused Pilar and their children.

According to Bossip, an appeals court has reversed Deion’s $2.2 million defamation judgment against his ex. The site reports: “Sooner or later the truth comes out,” Pilar told BOSSIP. “Never stop fighting for what you believe to be true…Don’t give up on what’s right and what’s true.”

As noted by thejasminebrand, an appellate panel of three judges sided with Pilar on her appeal of a 2015 court decision that found that she defamed Deion by making statements on television and social media that he was physically violent toward her and the kids and had threatened to murder her.

A Texas Circuit Court judge initially found Pilar liable for $2.2 million in damages. But on Aug. 29, the appellate court judges ruled that Deion failed to prove that she intentionally tried to harm him by making the statements.

When fans of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tuned for their television weddingThe Mane Event on BET, many were left with one burning questions: Where were Ms. Ka’oir’s 3 kids?

Over the last several months, rumors have circulated that Keyshia is a mother to three kids that live/she keeps hidden from public view somewhere in Jamaica. Apparently, it’s a page ripped straight out of the classic Gothic novel “Flowers in the Attic“.

When the alleged kids didn’t during the wedding docuseries, the rumors intensified, with many hitting up Keyshia on social media asking why she didn’t want them to be part of her super-baller new lifestyle.

But according to Keyshia, she doesn’t have three kids in Jamaica.