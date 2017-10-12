*”RHOA” star Kandi Burruss shared a video update of her growing baby boy, Ace Wells, and the precious tot looks a lot like his dad, Todd Tucker

The last time “ The Real Housewives of Atlanta ” viewers caught up with little Ace, he was “itty bitty,” as Kandi described him in a recent update. Well, as you can see from the video above, Todd’s mini-me, who turns 2 in January, has gotten quite big.

In addition to updating fans on her son, Kandi also shared some wonderful news about her daughter, Riley Burruss. Find out what the teen is up to in the clip below.

Tune into the ‘RHOA’ Season 10 premiere November 5 at 8/7c on BRAVO.

Sean P. Diddy Combs is so fed up with the controversy currently embroiling the NFL over players kneeling during the National Anthem, that he’s now interested in simply buying up the entire NFL to quell the drama.

In a series of Tweets, Diddy said: “I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league!” wrote the rap mogul.

“A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan,” he tweeted.

“Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!”

“SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!!”

Check out his tweets below:

