*”Suburbicon” hits theaters this Friday October 27, 2017 starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Karimah Westbrook under the direction of George Clooney. In collaboration with Clooney, Grant Heslov, Joel and Ethan Coen wrote this this comedy-drama which features two parallel stories that seek to expose the deceit and violence that lies under the tranquil surface of suburban America.

Set in the 1950’s post war era, Suburbicon is a seemingly peaceful suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. In one plot, a white businessman, Gardner Lodge played by Matt Damon devised an insurance scam with the help of his wife’s identical twin sister (Julianne Moore).

EURweb associate Miss Conversation Piece got a chance to sit down with Westbrook for the LA press junket. In a one on one exclusive, she spoke on racial tension in America and reenacting scenes as Daisy Mayers who was known as the Rosa Parks of the North. In response to what she thinks the audience will take away from the film Westbrook says,

“…I think it’ll be very thought provoking, where people will be able to see where we were then, and then where we are now, and really pondering like how much has actually, really changed and hopefully people will want to do something different.”

On Sunday October 22, 2017 Paramount Pictures held their press junket at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills for cast members Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Karimah Westbrook, and director George Clooney who spoke to EURweb correspondent Miss Conversation Piece about their experiences on set and how some 1950’s ideology is still prevalent today.

“Suburbicon” shows that things aren’t always what they seem. No one wants to look at themselves but will easily place the blame on others who don’t fit the mold. While one family is making an honest living and being harassed daily, the neighbors who are the real crooks get away with murder.

Press play to see the exclusive interview above and be sure to go check out the film which opened in theaters today (10-27-17).