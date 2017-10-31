*Katherine Jackson has ended her guardianship of Michael Jackson’s youngest child, Blanket.

The Jackson family matriarch, who became Blanket’s legal guardian in 2009 after her son Michael’s sudden death, filed paperwork to surrender her guardianship, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Blanket’s older cousin, Tito Joe “TJ” Jackson, who held joint guardianship with Katherine since 2012, will now look after the 15-year-old full time.

“Katherine is no longer needed to fulfill the duties that were necessary when joint-guardians were appointed,” reads Katherine’s explanation in the court request. “Given her own age [87] and the fact that [Blanket] is now 15 years old, Katherine feels that TJ is able to assume all necessary responsibilities of the guardianship for the Minor Child.”