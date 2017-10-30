*The stork has visited Keke Wyatt for an eighth time.

The singer now has nine children in all – eight biological and one step-child – after giving birth on Friday, according to her pics and captions on social media.

The R&B singer, who announced her pregnancy in April, took to Instagram Friday with a photo of herself in a hospital bed with the caption, “Long day.”

Long day!!!🙏🏻🤦♀😓 A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

After fans correctly guessed that she had given birth, Keke followed with a pic of herself and the new little one.

Keke has yet to reveal the sex or name of her new baby.

Last June, Wyatt revealed that one of her sons was diagnosed with cancer.