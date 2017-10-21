*Before we bring you details of police looking for gang members who reportedly used a phony credit card to pay for the room at the hotel where Kenneka Jenkins attended a party before her body was found, authorities have released photos of Jenkins’ body as it found in the hotel’s freezer.

The graphic photos were released Friday, allow the public to see for the first time how Jenkins was found dead in a freezer, but her family says the images raise more questions than answers.

The images were released because authorities have closed its investigation into the death. They were published online with more than 200 other documents, 911 calls and video surveillance that lay out the probe into her death.

You can get more info and see the photos at Newsweek.