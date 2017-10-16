*Los Angeles, CA – R&B crooner Kenny Lattimore released ninth studio album, Vulnerable via Liger Enterprises/Sincere Soul Records on Friday October 13.

The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter enlisted “Love Me Back” producer, Dra-kkar Wesley to oversee the 10-track project that serves up several soulful tracks that prove real love songs never go out of style.

Vulnerable finds Lattimore in his sweet spot; a cross between classic R&B and 80’s-inspired soul that instantly takes the listener back to a time when love songs ruled the airwaves and artists weren’t afraid to bare their feelings on the mic.

The carefully curated collection of songs on Vulnerable embodies Lattimore’s unique ability to create music that is infinitely relatable and consistently captures what it means to be in love. Die-hard fans will find familiar comfort is his genuine approach to heart-tugging lyrics while new listeners will likely be inspired by Lattimore’s undeniable knack for painting pictures with his voice. While most of the album speaks straight to the hearts of women and the minds of men, Lattimore also touches on other kinds of love.

Best known for his Grammy Award-nominated power ballad “For You,” Lattimore’s body of work, spanning over 20 years, include his first top 40 hit, “Never Too Busy,” critically acclaimed sophomore album From the Soul of a Man and two top-10 charting duet albums with singer Chanté Moore: “Things That Lovers Do” and the gospel/R&B double-CD Uncovered/Covered followed by Lattimore’s solo covers album, “Timeless” in 2008 and “Anatomy of a Love Song” in 2015.

The R&B crooner has a collection of Soul Train and Stellar Awards nominations, as well as an NAACP Image Award for Best New Artist.



Upcoming Live Shows

11/2 – Minneapolis

11/10 – Sacramento

11/17 – Teaneck, New Jersey

11/18 – Birmingham

11/19 – Nashville

12/14 – Chicago

About Liger Enterprises

Music industry veteran Ron A. Spaulding and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, Frank Thomas joined forces to launch Liger Enterprises, a full service global entertainment company offering a complete line of entertainment solutions for content creators. Liger provides creators with the necessary tools to nurture and incubate creative experiences including artist development, content creation, production and monetization of publishing assets, live events, and audio/visual content. For more information on Liger Enterprises, please visit our website.

