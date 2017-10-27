*ABC is developing “Man Of the House,” a multi-camera hybrid family comedy from Gail Berman’s The Jackal Group, ABC Studios and “Scandal” star Kerry Washington’s studio-based Simpson Street, reports Deadline.com.

Created and written by “Baby Daddy” co-executive producer Frank Pines, inspired by his real life, “Man Of the House” centers on a teenage star quarterback who finds himself unexpectedly the only male in a house full of females when his recently-divorced mother moves in with her recently-divorced sister and their daughters.

Pines, who played football in high school and at Amherst College, was a writer on CBS’ “The New Adventures Of Old Christine” before joining Freeform’s “Baby Daddy” at the beginning of Season 2, eventually rising to a co-executive producer.

“Man Of the House” falls under the overall deal Washington and her Simpson Street banner have at ABC Studios. Washington previously executive produced the HBO film “Confirmation,” in which she also starred, and is producing a slate of upcoming projects including feature films “The Perfect Mother” and “24-7.”