*Kevin Hart mentions his sex tape scandal in the promo for his upcoming standup tour, suggesting the topic will take up some portion of his act.

But his partner in the tape doesn’t think it’s funny.

As previously reported, the promo for Hart’s “Irresponsible” comedy tour features him in various characters on a tour bus making light of his penchant for getting caught in bad situations — such as the Las Vegas hotel room sex tape with Montia Sabbag.

The spot is a slap in Montia’s face, according to her attorney, Lisa Bloom. She tells TMZ both she and Montia find Kevin using the scandal “very distasteful” because Montia’s enduring social media hacks, death threats and slut-shaming.

Bloom says, “This stuff takes a toll mentally and physically, and now with this tour it’s like this whole thing was a joke.”

She adds Montia will continue working with cops tracking down the extortionists.

View Hart’s Irresponsible Tour promo below: