*Kevin Hart is preparing for another comedy tour, and it’s clear now from the trailer that his material will include the recent infidelity and sex tape drama going on in his marriage to Eniko Parrish…hence the title “Irresponsible” tour.

The 15-second teaser shows Hart in different versions of himsel on a tour bus, shouting out such comments as, “That man acting crazy again, ya’ll,” and “Boy, we talkin’ about you and that girl in Miami.”

Meanwhile, an announcer says: “Call him irresponsible. Call him immature. Just don’t count him out.”

Montia Sabbag, a.k.a. “that girl in Miami,” came forward last month as the woman in the sex video with Hart that was allegedly used for an extortion attempt against the comedian. At a press conference with high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, she refuted claims that she was part of the extortion attempt.

Tickets for the Irresponsible tour go on sale this Friday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

Watch the teaser below: