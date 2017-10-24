*Kevin Hart’s pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, looks ready to pop at any moment, but it hasn’t stopped her from getting in a workout.

The 33-year-old model took to Instagram Monday with video of her exercising at the gym, protruding belly and all on full display behind workout pants and beneath a sport bra.

“#36weeksAndCounting Zo loves it!” Parrish captioned the clip, which shows her doing squats, pushups and bicep curls. “He be in there just kicking away. Lol.”

#MommyToBe🤰🏽 #MondayMotivation 💪🏽 #36weeksAndCounting👶🏽 Zo loves it! he be in there just kicking away. lol 😉 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Due any day now, this will be the first child for Parrish and Hart, who have been married since August of last year. The couple appears to be weathering Hart’s current cheating scandal involving a sex tape that was used in an extortion bid.

On Sunday, Parrish also gave her son a shout-out while heading out to brunch.

“Sunday brunchin’🤰🏽,” she captioned an Instagram pic. “Time to feed my little man. 🖤 Happy sunday 💋.”