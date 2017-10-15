*Keyshia Cole has shared her thoughts about reports of her ex and baby daddy, Daniel “Booby” Gibson, requesting full custody and spousal support.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the former NBA player was coming for Cole’s coins and just fans were preparing him for slaughter over the news, Gibson’s lawyer released a statement clarifying the matter.

He said, in part:

“Mr. Gibson wishes to clarify that he is not actively seeking spousal support and full custody. Mr. Gibson submitted a full settlement proposal to Ms. Cole some time ago, which excludes spousal support and includes a shared custodial plan for their son. The document in question (i.e. Mr. Gibson’s Response to the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage) is what we in the family law sector call inclusive.”

Then, Booby shared a picture of his son Daniel Gibson Jr. on Instagram, accompanied by his own statement.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Tyrese’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Allowed to Testify in Child Abuse Case





“for all you bozo’s that would ever think i could consider taking this lil guy away from his mother as much as he loves her & or a fuccin dollar from her after all she’s been to me & everybody else in her family after everything.. somebody need to slap the whole shyt outta you & ya mama too for raising ya dumb ass. When i told @keyshiacole i was forever indebted i meant that shyt,” he wrote.

Recently, during her co-hosting gig on “The Real,” Keyshia shared her thoughts on the situation.

Loni Love: Would you share, um, custody with him?

Keyshia Cole: Yeah, of course.

Adrienne Houghton: Is that what you would want?

Loni: That’s what you want.

Keyshia: That’s, that, that was my initial, uh, you know…

Jeannie Mai: Request.

Keyshia: Asking, yeah, of what they felt like it should have been, and I said, “Ok, well, that seems pretty fair to me, I mean, that’s what we do naturally…

Loni: Right.

Keyshia: … Normally, I mean, one week he’s with you, one week he’s with me, then he comes back with you and then he comes back with me.” I mean we share the same nanny, so it’s not big – that big of a deal…

Loni: Right.

Keyshia: And um, I thought that was the agreement.

Loni: Ok.

Keyshia: You know, and so…

Adrienne: And that’s how you’d like it to stay.

Keyshia: Yes, I would like his lawyer to understand that as well.

Loni: Ok! Alright. Now, Booby claimed on our show that him and Brooke Valentine are just friends. Do you buy that?

[The Real audience member: No!]

Loni: Ooh!

[The Real audience laughs]

Keyshia: The thing is, that I would prefer not to be sold anything. You know.

Adrienne: Ohhh.

Keyshia: You know? I’m not looking to buy it. You know? It’s just like… God bless.

Adrienne: Like, God moved on – have you moved on?

Keyshia: Hey, unless it’s involving my kid, you know, my son, and we should meet or we should go to lunch.

Adrienne: Yeah.

Loni: Right.

Keyshia: All three of us.

Jeannie: Whoa. Are you even open to that?

Adrienne: Do you have a friendship with Brooke?

Keyshia: No, I mean, you know, to my understanding, she doesn’t have one with my child.

Watch:

Save