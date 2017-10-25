Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson (Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson (Khloe Kardashian/Instagram)

*The gender of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s unborn child has been revealed.

According to Us Weekly, the reality star and the NBA baller are having a baby boy.

Insiders also tell the outlet that Khloe has been maintaining her health regimen. “She’s hungrier than ever,” an insider said. Per the source, Khloe has also been opting for “smaller meals throughout the day.”

News broke back in September that Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together.

This will be the first child for Khloe and second for Tristan, who welcomed a baby girl with his ex-girflriend, earlier this year.

Republish
Reprint






Previous Article‘Mudbound’ Co-Writer Virgil Williams Developing Fox Procedural Series ‘Hard Knocks’
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind