*The gender of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s unborn child has been revealed.

According to Us Weekly, the reality star and the NBA baller are having a baby boy.

Insiders also tell the outlet that Khloe has been maintaining her health regimen. “She’s hungrier than ever,” an insider said. Per the source, Khloe has also been opting for “smaller meals throughout the day.”

News broke back in September that Khloe and Tristan are expecting their first child together.

This will be the first child for Khloe and second for Tristan, who welcomed a baby girl with his ex-girflriend, earlier this year.