*After it became very clear this week that Kim Cattrall will never, ever reprise her role as Samantha Jones should a third “Sex and the City” be greenlighted, the actress had some thoughts on how the film could move forward without her.

“Another actress should play it — maybe they could make it an African-American Samantha Jones or a Hispanic Samantha Jones,” she said during an interview with Piers Morgan’s “Life Stories.”

“It’s a great part. I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it,” she said.

Cattrall made headlines Monday (Oct. 23) when a clip from the interview showed her saying she was far from chummy with her three “Sex and the City” co-stars off-screen.

“We’ve never been friends,” Cattrall said. “We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.”

Cattrall also suggested that the show’s star had something to do with her decision to avoid a possible third film.

“This is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex and the City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer,” Cattrall told Morgan. “I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.”

As for why Cattrall passed on returning to the role of Samantha, the actress said she simply made “an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another.”

Watch a clip from Cattrall’s interview with Morgan below: