*Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their new bundle of joy by the holidays.

“Kim’s surrogate is due before Christmas,” an insider reveals to Us Weekly.

As the 37-year-old reality star and rapper, 40, await the arrival of their new baby girl, the insider says the couple maintains “regular contact with” the woman carrying their third child.

Other than Kardashian’s declaration, “We’re having a baby!” in a season 14 teaser for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim has kept quite about 4-year-old North and 22-month-old Saint’s new baby sister.

However, a source tells Us that she’ll eventually “talk about the surrogate and new baby on “KUWTK.” They’re filming it around now but it won’t air until much later.”