*Kim Zolciak has threatened to sue NeNe Leakes for millions unless she apologizes for calling her and her daughter, Brielle, racists and members of the KKK, reports TMZ.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Don’t Be Tardy” star hired Allison Hart of the high-powered law firm Lavely & Singer, and they immediately sent a demand letter triggered by the video Brielle shot in NeNe’s bathroom that claimed to capture roaches crawling across the floor.

The letter, obtained by TMZ, references comments NeNe made on social media, including, “Kim & her child did something very wrong & disgusting! Black people and roaches in the same sentence don’t work for me boo.” NeNe then went on to call Brielle “#racisttrash” and “#KKK,” adding, “Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists!”

The letter calls the statements “outrageous and malicious lies.”

The lawyer also makes the point that Brielle never posted the video showing the alleged roaches. It was NeNe who was given the video and shared it on Twitter and Instagram. Hart’s letter also claims NeNe is targeting Kim and Brielle out of jealousy. They have a successful show on Bravo, “Don’t Be Tardy,” and NeNe is trying to get people to boycott the program with hashtags like, #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.”

Hart is seeking a prominent retraction on Instagram and Twitter and other social media sites where NeNe posted her comments, along with an apology. If that doesn’t happen … “Your conduct exposes you to multi-million dollar liability,” Hart asserted.

