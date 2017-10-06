*The source of NeNe Leakes anger and accusations of racism toward frenemy Kim Zolciak and her family have finally come to light.

As previously reported, NeNe took to Instagram claiming her on/off again friend and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star was racist, and that Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, had been disrespectful in her new home.

Well now we know what happened.

It all started when NeNe wrote sarcastically in an IG post, “On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home 🏡.”

That was followed by a bunch of hashtags that appeared directed toward the Biermanns, including “#jealousprejudicebitch,” “#learnedbehavior,” #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou” and “#blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice.”

Well what had happened was…Brielle shot a Snapchat from the bathroom of NeNe’s new home and made fun of the fact that there were no mirrors above the sink. She also zoomed in on an ant crawling across the floor, but called it a roach.

Last night, flooded NeNe’s comment section demanding to know what the Biermanns had done, NeNe posted Brielle’s snapchat and proceeded to curse out the 20-year-old in the caption.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p**sy!,” NeNe wrote. “Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kyliejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child’s place #youwannaactgrown?”

Watch below:

After the above post from NeNe, Kim took to Instagram with a rebuttal.

She wrote: “First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM’s blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY”

Minutes later, Kim posted a letter denying that she and her family are racists. “In a day and age where racism is very much alive and people are actually dying because of real racists, it’s heartbreaking that NeNe would cry wolf like this only because she’s upset,” she wrote.

Read in full below:

At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you.

Not one to let Kim have the last word, NeNe addressed Kim’s two responses, basically calling her a liar.