The “Young and The Restless” star was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun.

Law enforcement sources say the actor’s ex-wife, Mia, called police Thursday evening and told them St. John had been sending her photos showing him holding a gun to his head.

When cops arrived, they confiscated 2 guns and placed St. John under a 72-hour hold for mental evaluation. TMZ reports that sources close to the soap star say the 3-year anniversary of his son Julian’s suicide is fast approaching (November 23) and that may have affected him negatively

By the way, Mia (Kristoff St. John’s ex) set up the “El Saber es Poder” (“Knowledge is Power”) Foundation to battle mental illness following Julian’s death.

We wish Kristoff St. John the best.

And as far as Julian’s suicide is concerned, here’s what we reported back in 2014 …

*Julian St. John, the 24-year-old son of “The Young and the Restless” star Kristoff St. John and boxer Mia St. John, committed suicide on Nov. 23, his parents revealed in a statement.

Julian St. John reportedly suffered from mental illness for much of his life. According to The Huffington Post, he had been prone to bouts of serious depression and had been homeless for a period of time.

Mia’s full statement, available at Sqor Sports, reads as follows:

“On November 23rd, Kristoff St John and I lost our beautiful son, Julian St John. Our son was the light of our lives, an artist with a beautiful mind and spirit. He fought long and hard against an illness for which there is no cure. Unfortunately the pain became too great for him and I dare not say he lost the battle–he simply chose to set himself free. My fight for mental health will continue. They may not find a cure in my lifetime, but we can try and prevent the loss of another beautiful soul.”

A talented artist, Huff Post’s Robert David Jaffee described Julian’s inner turmoil in a March 2013 profile about his art career.

“Julian knows what it is like to feel lonely, off-kilter and claustrophobic,” Jaffee wrote. “He has endured bouts of severe depression since he was a child.”

