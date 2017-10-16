*Everything was going fine until one day we started hearing rumors about the mysterious and surprising breakup of Kylie Jenner and rapper Tyga.

Ever since the news came to the mainstream media, fans have been asking the same question: why did they break up in the first place? What really happened?

The fact that the lip kit queen is reportedly pregnant, it adds more the news. Here is all you need to know about what actually happened between the two.

How the Fairytale Ended?

The 20 year old Kylie called it quits with the 27 year old Tyga and rumor has it that it was the new episodes of E!’s Life of Kylie that made the relationship struggle and go south.

This is what Kylie had to say about it:

“There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T. He and I will always, always have a bond,” she said. “There was no crazy fight, we just decided — well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

Dating in the Public Eye

Kylie also talked about how difficult it is to date in the public eye. Here is what she had to say,

“The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet. You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, or what kind of bond I have with somebody else,” she shared. “You cannot win the Internet.There’s no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.”

The New Boyfriend

Now that the relationship between Kylie and Tyga has come to an end, Kylie is dating Travis Scott (pictured above). And, it is reported that she is pregnant with his baby, who is due in January.

Scott is definitely an upgrade from her ex Tyga, and we cannot help but notice how much she is enjoying being pampered by her new boyfriend.

However, it is too early to say where this relationship will eventually lead to and how much more of the couple we will be able to see in the coming days.