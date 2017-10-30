*Bill Handel, the L.A. radio host who called Congresswoman Frederica Wilson (both pictured above) a “cheap, sleazy Democrat whore,” is slated to be inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

The ceremony, which is sold out according to the National Radio Hall of Fame’s website, is scheduled to take place in Cleveland on Thursday, November 2.

Handel, who is heard weekday morning on iHeartMedia’s KFI, recently came under fire after journalist and political commentator Jasmyne Cannick published his comments about South Florida Congresswoman Wilson.

His original comments were made the morning of Friday, October 20 during his regular segment with political strategist John Thomas.

In responding to comments from Thomas about Rep. Wilson blasting President Trump for telling the pregnant widow of a Sgt. La David Johnson killed in Niger that her 25-year-old husband “knew what he signed up for” Handel said, “I’m far more upset with her because that is a cheap affectation–she’s a cheap sleazy–ah–Democrat whore is what she is. Okay–no excuse me–I’m being too generous to her.”

When Thomas, to his credit, tried to correct Handel and tone down Handel’s rhetoric, Handel repeated the slur by saying, “I would add the word whore. There are a few other words I could throw in there but I want to stay working here.”

The following Monday, Handel double downed on his comments by saying that he should have called Wilson a “media whore.”

During an interview Friday on Los Angeles area radio station KJLH-FM with Dominique DiPrima host of the Front Page with Dominique DiPrima heard weekdays before the Steve Harvey Morning Show, Congresswoman Maxine Waters weighed in on Handel’s comments.

“It’s out of control and we feel it and that’s why, you know, I organized all of the women of the Black Caucus to speak up,” Waters said.

Congresswoman Waters continued, “We think this name calling is undermining and disparaging of Black women is escalated under the leadership of this president.”

Friday, Color of Change launched a petition asking iHeartMedia, KFI’s parent company, to fire Bill Handel.

Over the weekend, the California Democratic Women’s Caucus Chair Christine Pelosi released a resolution calling for the firing of Handel.

Sunday, KFI’s Program Director Robin Bertolucci issued a statement to MSNBC apologizing to anyone who was “personally offended by Handel’s comments.”

