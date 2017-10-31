*On Wednesday, October 25, Lagos Baptist Academy, one of Nigeria’s oldest institutions situated in Obanikoro off Ikorodu road, marked its 162nd Founders’ Day anniversary with a colourful service at the beautiful Shepherd Hill Baptist church building also in Obanikoro and next to the secondary school itself.

It was a day of reunion for Alumni across various sets, proprietors of the school, teachers, parents and students. The exchange of greetings amongst Alumni students filled the atmosphere and it was very friendly and warmly as many had not seen each other for many years.

The church service was well attended with old students in the diaspora who flew in for the event. There were clarion calls to various chapters of the Baptist Academy Old Students Association (BAOSA) to continuously support and finance needs and projects for the school and have a better engagement.

Representatives from the Nigerian Baptist Convention NBC, were in attendance and the President of BAOSA Nigeria, Lanre Idowu, titled his speech for the occasion, “Let us strengthen the branches by nurturing the roots.” BAOSA UK’s President, Dele Dada was also in Lagos to attend the service and the dedication of the newly refurbished Block A Hall, by the 73-77 alumni set.

It was a bold step taken to remodel the block as part of the set’s 40th post-graduation anniversary. It was also completed in time for Founders Day. There was also the dedication of the stone-pitched BAOSA Gardens, promoted by the 70-74 set and Dr. Buari Osman.

To mark the week-long celebration of Founders Day, there was a lecture/presentation the following day by Matthew Gansallo, Director of History, Culture & Heritage Institute HCHIN. He gives lectures to students, teachers and professionals about Nigerian history.

His Founders Day week presentation, was titled “Four Kingdoms and the Eze Nri’s of the nation”. Gansallo believes that the lecture is necessary to bring Nigerian history back to Nigerian schools and to give a sense of how the most populous nation in Africa evolved from the 11th century to the 16th – 18th century.

The secondary school’s Principal, Reverend Jane Ladoba who gave a speech at the service the day before was at the HCHIN lecture, as well as large groups of selected students.

The 73-77 Alumni set arranged the visit of HCHIN to the school. Books were also donated to the school’s library.