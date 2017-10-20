*Fresh from her two 2018 Soul Train Awards nominations, Lalah Hathaway has released the video for her latest single, “honestly,” which doubles as the title track of the five-time Grammy winner’s eighth album, arriving Nov. 3.

“If you listen to ‘honestly’ the song,” Hathaway tells Billboard, “it tells you about the end of a dream. It’s a love song about love lost.”

Reinforcing the sentiment are powerful images drawn from marches and protests over the last three years, beginning with Ferguson and including Standing Rock, Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick and the NFL and Charlottesville, Virginia. But perhaps most searing are the separate images of children silently enacting their own protests, including one who has set himself on fire.

“When people see the video, I want them to consider the same song, the same idea, as a commentary on this time we are living in,” adds Hathaway. “I’m talking about falling out of love with America. Although I still have hope in this country and I still want to dream, this video is meant to symbolize how this time has made so many of us wake up to the nightmare of this country. And how we all just want the nightmare to end.”

Watch Hathaway’s “honestly” video below:

Lalah Hathaway tour dates:

Jan. 16 – The Pageant – St. Louis, Missouri

Jan. 18 – House of Blues – Chicago, Illinois

Jan. 19 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, Indiana

Jan. 20 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, Kentucky

Jan. 21 – House of Blues – Cleveland, Ohio

Jan. 23 – The National – Richmond, Virginia

Jan. 25 – The Keswick – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jan. 26 – The Warner Theatre – Washington, D.C.

Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 – Blue Note at Sea Cruise – Various Locations

Feb. 7 – City Winery – Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 8 – Knight Theater – Charlotte, North Carolina

Feb. 9 – The Cone Denim Entertainment Center – Greensboro, North Carolina

Feb. 11 – Center Stage – Atlanta, Georgia