*A biopic on legendary backyard brawler-turned-MMA fighter Kimbo Slice is in the works from producers Steve Lee Jones and Andy and Michael Weiss, reports Deadline.

Born Kevin Ferguson, the Bahamian-born American fighter emerged from homelessness to an impressive 11-0 boxing record. He rose to mixed martial arts fame after his brutal backyard fights became a hit on YouTube.

Kimbo Slice died suddenly last year at the age of 42 from heart failure and a liver mass. Though he battled high blood pressure for years and took medication, Kimbo Slice insisted on boxing months before his death, winning a three-round heavyweight match against Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris at Bellator 149 in Houston.

Jones and the Weiss brothers will produce respectively through their respective shingles ’ Bee Holder Productions and WeBros Entertainment. Simon Brand is set to direct the script by Andy Weiss.

“Those who only knew Kimbo by viewing his brawls saw him as fierce and frightening beast of a man, but those close to him experienced his heart of gold, and that he used his fists and instruments to raise his family out of poverty, he was a loyal friend and devoted father”, says Brand, “Kimbo’s story transcends the ring, it is a story about the power of the internet, the lengths one will go to break out of desperation and it is a success story shared with his longtime friend turned manager and adult entertainment magnate Michael Imber as they both emerge from the slums of Miami.”

