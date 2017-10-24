*“Late Night With Seth Meyers” writer Amber Ruffin is headed to primetime.

NBC is developing the comedy “Going Dutch” from Ruffin, “Late Night” host/executive producer Seth Myers and executive producer Lorne Michaels, according to Deadline.com.

Based on Ruffin’s life and co-written by Ruffin and Michael Starrbury, “Going Dutch” explores what happens when a woman who moves abroad to escape her overbearing family and the responsibility of the family business returns home with her Dutch boyfriend. He is a renaissance man whose blunt, outsider perspective might be exactly what Amber, her family and their business needs.

Ruffin, who lived in Amsterdam and has a Dutch husband, will serve as co-executive producer

Ruffin joined “Late Night with Seth Meyers” as a writer in 2014. When she joined the show, she became the first black woman to write for a late-night network talk show in the U.S.

In addition to her behind-the scenes duties, Ruffin has had a growing on-screen presence on “Late Night” with her popular Amber Says What segment as well as such skits as past summer’s viral “Amber’s Late Night Safe Space.”

In addition to Late Night, Ruffin writes on Comedy Central/Broadway Video’s “Detroiters” and is a regular narrator on “Drunk History.”