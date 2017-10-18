*Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and his teammate’s wife Gabrielle Union are now working together on a new comedy series in development at ABC, reports Variety.

Titled “White Dave,” the single-camera series would follow a young African-American teenager who has grown up in an all-white suburb who suddenly moves to an all-black neighborhood when his mom remarries. It’s based on the life of David E. Talbert, who will write and executive produce.

James will executive produce through his company, SpringHill Entertainment, along with his producing partner Maverick Carter and Union. Warner Bros. Television, where James and SpringHill are set up under an overall deal, will produce.

This project marks the latest in a growing slate of TV projects for James and SpringHill. He is currently an executive producer on the NBC game show “The Wall” and also executive produces the Starz series “Survivor’s Remorse,” which recently concluded after four seasons. The company is also developing a comedy set in a sneaker store with HBO, along with a project starring Octavia Spencer about the life of Madam C.J. Walker.

Union stars in and executive produces the BET series “Being Mary Jane,” which wrapped up its fourth season in September, and will air a two-hour series finale next year.

Talbert is known for writing, producing, and directing films like “Almost Christmas,” “Baggage Claim”– based on his novel of the same name – and “First Sunday.” Talbert’s fourth feature, the Netflix original “El Camino Christmas,” will air this winter. It’s written and produced by “Hidden Figures” helmer Ted Melfi and starring Luke Grimes, Tim Allen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Dax Shepard, and Jessica Alba.