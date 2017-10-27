*“Master of None” writer Lena Waithe was among those who spoke Thursday night at the Writers Guild Theater about screenwriting, reports Variety.

But in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal, Waithe’s panel – “Groundbreakers: Writers Who Moved Hearts and Minds”- addressed the blaze of empowerment that women in Hollywood have recently felt to stand up and use their voices — and the necessity of men to speak up as allies.

“We need men to not be a–holes,” said Waithe, who won an Emmy for “Master of None.” “And we need the men who aren’t a–holes to call out other men when they see them being a–holes.”

She continued with a hopeful message: “Stories will be birthed out of these turbulent times in which we live. I think we’ll see some amazing movie about it. Movies move the culture, so maybe a movie about sexual harassment will help us deal with it in real life.”