*“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” couple Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera have reportedly landed their own spinoff series on VH1…of course titled “Meet The Flockas.”

The Mona Scott-Young produced project will focus on the rapper, his wife and her daughter Charlie, according to Bossip.com.

Waka told the website that the spinoff will be a lot different than LHHATL.

“And it ain’t scripted either. It’s not a scripted show. This isn’t something from the network,” he said. “We control all this. It’s about time that the people see some real reality s**t.”

Waka also made a point to shout out executive producer Mona Scott-Young for giving them the opportunity, stating: “Thank God for Mona Scott Young. She definitely deserves some credit. Even to get the opportunity to get on the platform. But it’s up to you how to you to be represented to the world.”

