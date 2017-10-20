*”Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” has pulled the plug on controversial cast member Hazel-E, reports TMZ.

She’s reportedly been fired from the VH1 reality show, but producers claim it’s not because of her social media rant last week when she called dark skin women “monkey looking dark butts” who were jealous of her light skin and said gays should “burn in hell” like God says in the Bible.

A spokesperson for VH1 and the show’s producers, Monami and Eastern, say they collectively decided not to pick up Hazel’s option for the next season of “LHHH,” but the decision was made on Oct. 4 – a full two weeks before Hazel and her boyfriend went on their vicious homophobic rant.

Sources tell TMZ that Hazel had already worn out her welcome by the time she made the remark about gays and the Bible. She reportedly angered producers during the reunion show taping in September, which is why they pulled the plug.

“LHH” creator Mona Scott-Young was reportedly infuriated by Hazel’s verbal attack and made sure VH1 knew it, according to TMZ, “perhaps to squash any possibility of bringing her back.”

In other Hazel-E news, the disgraced reality star lost an endorsement deal with ShoeDazzle over her racist, homophobic rant.

The online shoe and accessory subscription service that has partnered with the likes of La La Anthony, Keke Palmer and Kim Kardashian, announced that all imagery and any “Hazel-E” mentions have been removed.

The company posted on their Instagram: “We are aware of the recent social media posts and thank our fans for bringing it to our attention. At ShoeDazzle, we believe in love and equality for all and have removed all content associated #loveislove”

ICYMI, Hazel-E’s vile bashing of gays and dark skinned black women earlier this week: