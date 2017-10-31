*Kelsey Scott, already known to fans of AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead: Passage” web series, will now broaden her audience as the newest addition to Lifetime’s “The Simone Biles Story” (working title), reports Deadline.

The biopic follows the Olympic gold medalist’s journey from foster care to winning 19 Olympic and World Championship medals and cementing her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time.

Scott, an Emmy nominee for her role as Sierra in “Fear The Walking Dead: Passage,” will play Biles’ biological mother. She joins newcomer Jeanté Godlock, who will star as Biles, as well as Viola Davis’ husband Julius Tennon and Tisha Campbell-Martin as her parents Ron and Nellie Biles.

Production is currently underway in Vancouver for a 2018 premiere on Lifetime, according to Deadline.

Written by Kelly Fullerton, the movie is executive produced by Howard Braunstein, Tom Patricia, Biles, Janey Miller and Kyell Thomas for Octagon.

Scott was also in “12 Years a Slave” and had a recurring stint on ABC’s “How To Get Away With Murder.”