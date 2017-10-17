*Jonathan Smith, also known as crunk producer Lil Jon, celebrated the completion of a primary school built to increase education efforts in an eastern region of Ghana.

YESTERDAY WAS A SPECIAL DAY FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. WE HAD THE RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY AND DEDICATION OF A BRAND NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL IN GHANA 🇬🇭 I FUNDED ALONG WITH @pencilsofpromise I DEDICATED IT TO THE ABOMAYAW COMMUNITY AND TO MY MOTHER. GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏽 A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The producer took to Instagram on Saturday (Oct. 14) with pics of Abomayaw D.A. Kindergarten, a school block he helped fund along with education organization Pencils of Promise in memory and in honor of his late mother, Carrie M. Smith, whose birthday falls in October. The block features three fully furnished classrooms, lavatories and an office, according to Billboard.

“This is the first project we’ve done together of this kind and it is amazing to see the community come out to support,” he told Ghana radio outlet StarrFM Online. “I just feel like I’m lost for words of how amazing it feels to give the community something like this school.”

The school reportedly replaced a run-down building in the rural area of the Asuogyaman district. Previously, kids were subjected to attend school in sheds and would be sent home on rainy days. The conditions also caused farmers to refrain from sending their children to school.

Building of the new school kicked off in January. So far, the school has admitted 75 of the 200 children that live in the area.

“If you can provide appropriate environment for education it can make learning very easy for them,” he added. “I’m glad I can help facilitate that for these kids looking at where they came from (open basically sheds outside). You can imagine the heat and the obstruction. Now they have a well building if it rains.”

Lil Jon was accompanied to the opening ceremony by his wife, Nicole Smith and son Nathan Smith.

This latest philanthropic endeavor follows his stint on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011, when the artist raised $80,000 to help rebuild schools in his hometown of Atlanta.

Ghana MP for the Asuogyaman region Thomas Ampem Nyarko also contributed to the project. Shortly after the ribbon cutting ceremony, community members gifted Lil Jon and his family with traditional garb and took part in a few dance numbers.

DAY 2 OF GHANA 🇬🇭 @heyclaire CEREMONY FOR HER SCHOOL 🙌🏽 @pencilsofpromise A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Today’s morning message in Madame Vivian’s P2 class : “Winners never quit, quitters never win.” A post shared by Claire Marshall (@heyclaire) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

I see communities working together for a common goal of education and success building together eating together having fun together working together its crazy this shit doesnt exist in America not even with families not the way they bond here in Ghana and invite outsiders as well. One of my favorite trips. Nothing but love and profound experiences. I respect my father for using his platform to promote a good cause as well as donate to it himself. S/O to @liljon @heyclaire @pencilsforpromise @carlodumandan A post shared by djyoungslade (@djyoungslade) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

An incredible day celebrating the inauguration of the @pencilsofpromise school @liljon made possible in Abomayaw, Ghana! 🎉🇬🇭 #PoPFieldTrip A post shared by Carlo Ray Dumandan (@carlodumandan) on Oct 13, 2017 at 6:05am PDT