*Lil Rel Howery is set to star in a multicam comedy for Fox executive produced by his former co-star Jerrod Carmichael, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled project, which has received a put pilot commitment, centers on Lil Rel as a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come.” However, he finds that attitude challenged when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the West Side of Chicago on a quest for love, respect, and a new barber.

Howery will write the project with Josh Rabinowitz & Kevin Barnett (“The Eric Andre Show”). The trio will executive produce with Carmichael and former “Carmichael Show” co-executive producer Mike Scully, who will serve as showrunner if the comedy goes to series.

The project is the first from Carmichael’s overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, which he signed last month.

Howery played Carmichael’s brother Bobby on “The Carmichael Show,” and had a breakout role in Jordan Peele’s box office hit “Get Out.” He most recently recurred on the second season of the acclaimed HBO comedy “Insecure.”

Over the summer, Howery also appeared in Jay-Z’s “Moonlight” video alongside his “Carmichael Show” co-stars Carmichael and fellow breakout Tiffany Haddish, as well as “Insecure” co-creator and star Issa Rae.

Howery’s upcoming roles include the Nick Kroll comedy “Uncle Drew” and the Sandra Bullock sci-fi thriller “Bird Box.”

This is one of two TV projects Carmichael is working on, the other being an untitled comedy co-created by and starring actor-comedian Ramy Youssef. That landed a pilot presentation order at Hulu earlier this month.