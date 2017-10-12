*He just can’t quit his old job.

Before Shemar Moore debuts in his new CBS series “S.W.A.T.” in November, the actor will return to his old stomping grounds (and his beloved Baby Girl Nation) at the CBS drama “Criminal Minds,” the network announced Thursday (Oct. 12)

Moore will reprise his character, SSA Derek Morgan, when he returns for the upcoming episode “Lucky Strikes” (Episode 5, Season 13), which airs on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10/9c.

“S.W.A.T.” premieres the following week on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10/9c on CBS and CBS All Access.

“Criminal Minds” was Moore’s TV home from 2005-2016 and, as a member of the inaugural cast, he starred in 252 episodes of the hit series.

He also made a guest appearance last season to assist the BAU and, this year, he’ll be back to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) as she deals with a case that has affected her emotionally.

